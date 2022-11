– NJPW held its 70th Anniversary event earlier today at the Aicho Tosho Arena Anjo in Anjo City, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 2,200 people. Below are some results per New Japan’s website:

* Yuto Nakajima beat Ryohei Oiwa at 7:54.

* Tiger Mask beat Kosei Fujita at 8:12.

* Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan beat Dick Togo & EVIL at 10:04.

* Yujiro Takahashi & SHO beat Master Wato & Hiroyoshi Tenzan at 8:11.

* Ren Narita, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Satoshi Kojima beat DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanamaru, & Zack Sabre Jr. at 10:59.

* YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hirooki Goto beat BUSHI, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito at 11:11.

* Taichi & El Desperado beat Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi at 10:44.

* After the match, Taichi demanded a shot at the King of Pro Wrestling (KOPW) 2022 trophy.

* Anjo City gave some commemorative gifts to NJPW.

* Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, & Toru Yano beat Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe, & Hiroshi Tanahashi at 14:12.

* After the main event, Okada talked about being home, and he promised that he would return as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.