NJPW Making Announcement On Their ‘Biggest US Event’ Tomorrow

NJPW is set to bring an announcement on their biggest US event on Monday. The promotion revealed on Sunday that the news will be revealed tomorrow at 10 PM ET, writing:

“January 31 10PM eastern/9c/8m/7p Catch the first news of the biggest US event this spring. We predict a Riot… #njpw”

The company also hinted at the event taking place in April, as you can see below:

This November, Battle in the Valley saw unbelievable action and massive surprises… What will happen April in *******?#njpw pic.twitter.com/4aW48RoYLF — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 30, 2022