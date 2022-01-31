wrestling / News

NJPW Making Announcement On Their ‘Biggest US Event’ Tomorrow

January 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW logo New Japan Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW is set to bring an announcement on their biggest US event on Monday. The promotion revealed on Sunday that the news will be revealed tomorrow at 10 PM ET, writing:

“January 31 10PM eastern/9c/8m/7p Catch the first news of the biggest US event this spring. We predict a Riot… #njpw”

The company also hinted at the event taking place in April, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading