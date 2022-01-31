wrestling / News
NJPW Making Announcement On Their ‘Biggest US Event’ Tomorrow
January 30, 2022 | Posted by
NJPW is set to bring an announcement on their biggest US event on Monday. The promotion revealed on Sunday that the news will be revealed tomorrow at 10 PM ET, writing:
“January 31 10PM eastern/9c/8m/7p Catch the first news of the biggest US event this spring. We predict a Riot… #njpw”
The company also hinted at the event taking place in April, as you can see below:
This November, Battle in the Valley saw unbelievable action and massive surprises…
What will happen April in *******?#njpw pic.twitter.com/4aW48RoYLF
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 30, 2022
January 31
10PM eastern/9c/8m/7p
Catch the first news of the biggest US event this spring.
We predict a Riot…#njpw
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss Appears To Take Shot at WWE Over Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Win, Deletes Tweet
- More On Rumored Rumble Return, Big Match Planned For Wrestlemania 38 (SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns on How He’d Address Vince McMahon Over Dropping the WWE Universal Title
- Backstage Details on Vince McMahon Changing Plans for WWE Royal Rumble 2022