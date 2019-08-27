NJPW Announces 15 Stars For Fighting Spirit Unleashed Tour

– NJPW has announced 15 stars set to appear on their Fighting Spirit Unleashed tour in the northeast US in late September. The company announced on Monday that the following stars will be at their September 27th show in Lowell, Massachusetts; their September 28th show in New York City; and the September 29th show in Philadelphia:

* Kazuchika Okada (Will not appear in Philadelphia)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Kota Ibushi

* Tomohiro Ishii

* Hirooki Goto

* YOSHI-HASHI

* Tetsuya Naito

* EVIL

* SANADA

* Shingo Takagi

* BUSHI

* Jay White

* The Guerrillas of Destiny.

* KENTA

You can find out more at the link.