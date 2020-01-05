wrestling / News
NJPW Announces 2020 Schedule, G1 Climax Set For Fall
– NJPW is moving the G1 Climax to the fall for 2020, as it announced the full schedule for its major events this year. New Japan announced the schedule as you can see below following night two of Wrestle Kingdom 14.
The G1 Climax 30 will run in the fall and conclude in mid-October, a change due to the 2020 summer Olympics taking place. The full schedule is below:
February 1st and 2nd: The New Beginning in Sapporo @ Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center
February 9th: The New Beginning in Osaka @ Osaka-jo Hall
March 3rd: 48th Anniversary Show @ Ota City General Gymnasium, Tokyo
March 21st: New Japan Cup 2020 Final @ Aore Nagaoka, Niigata
March 31st: Sakura Genesis 2020 @ Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo
April 29th: Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni @ Kagoshima Arena
May 3rd & 4th: Wrestling Dontaku 2020 @ Fukuoka International Center
June 6th: Best of the Super Juniors 27 Final @ Ota City General Gymnasium, Tokyo
June 14th: Dominion 6.14 @ Osaka-jo Hall
October 16th, 17th, 18th: G1 Climax 30 final dates @ Ryogoku Kokugikan, Tokyo
Huge events to come for NJPW in 2020‼️
The first ever autumn G1, Best of the Super Jr. and more announced‼️
And internationally❓
More surprises coming👀💥‼️#njpw #njwk14 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/pjPvf1My9T
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho on How He Came Up With His Painmaker Character, Why He Doesn’t Like Recycling Past Material
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Mick Foley Retiring in 2000, Foley Intending It To Be His Only Retirement
- Michael Cole Recalls CM Punk Knocking His Tooth Out Before His WrestleMania Match, Vince McMahon’s Reaction
- Renee Young on If She Gets Backlash From Jon Moxley Fans For Working For WWE, The Idea that WWE Stars Hate AEW