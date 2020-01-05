NJPW Announces 2020 Schedule, G1 Climax Set For Fall

– NJPW is moving the G1 Climax to the fall for 2020, as it announced the full schedule for its major events this year. New Japan announced the schedule as you can see below following night two of Wrestle Kingdom 14.

The G1 Climax 30 will run in the fall and conclude in mid-October, a change due to the 2020 summer Olympics taking place. The full schedule is below:

February 1st and 2nd: The New Beginning in Sapporo @ Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center

February 9th: The New Beginning in Osaka @ Osaka-jo Hall

March 3rd: 48th Anniversary Show @ Ota City General Gymnasium, Tokyo

March 21st: New Japan Cup 2020 Final @ Aore Nagaoka, Niigata

March 31st: Sakura Genesis 2020 @ Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo

April 29th: Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni @ Kagoshima Arena

May 3rd & 4th: Wrestling Dontaku 2020 @ Fukuoka International Center

June 6th: Best of the Super Juniors 27 Final @ Ota City General Gymnasium, Tokyo

June 14th: Dominion 6.14 @ Osaka-jo Hall

October 16th, 17th, 18th: G1 Climax 30 final dates @ Ryogoku Kokugikan, Tokyo