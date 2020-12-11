NJPW Announces 49th Anniversary Event For March

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their 49th anniversary event will happen on March 4, 2021 at the Nippon Budokan, after this year’s anniversary show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement reads:

Next year, “Flying Anniversary” will be back! ] It will be held at the Nippon Budokan Tournament on Thursday, March 4, 2021 !!

The “Launching Anniversary” Ota Ward General Gymnasium Tournament, which was scheduled for March 3, 2020, was canceled due to the influence of the new coronavirus.

However, in 2021, this “Flying Anniversary” will be powered up and revived! It was announced that the Nippon Budokan Tournament will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Next year, New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s “Launching Anniversary” will celebrate its 49th anniversary. What will happen on the stage of Nippon Budokan in this tournament that has created many legends and famous games?