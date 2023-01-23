NJPW Announces All Star Junior Festival For March

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the All Star Junior Festival for March 1, a special event with junior heavyweights that will be produced by Hiromu Takahashi. It will take place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Tickets are on sale now. The event will stream on NJPW World. In addition to New Japan, the other companies represented include:

* 2AW

* 666 Pro-Wrestling

* All Japan Pro-Wrestling

* Big Japan Pro-Wrestling

* CMLL

* DDT Pro-Wrestling

* DRADITION

* DRAGON GATE

* Ganbare☆Pro-Wrestling

* GLEAT

* Just Tap Out

* Kyushu Pro-Wrestling

* Michinoku Pro-Wrestling

* Osaka Pro-Wrestling

* PANCRASE MISSION

* Pro-Wrestling BASARA

* Pro-Wrestling FREEDOMS

* Pro-Wrestling NOAH

* Pro-Wrestling SECRET BASE

* Pro-Wrestling ZERO1

* Ryuukyuu Dragon Pro-Wrestling