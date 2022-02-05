wrestling
NJPW Announces Alterations to Weekend Events Due to COVID-19 Protocol
– NJPW announced today that a number of changes had to be made to this weekend’s events in Chiba and Korakuen Hall due COVID protocols. You can see the full announcement from NJPW below:
Changes Made to Korakuen Hall Card Feb. 7
As a result of high temperatures and close contacts, and in accordance with COVID protocols, some wrestlers will be absent from cards on February 6 and 7 in Chiba and Korakuen Hall respectively.
We apologise to fans for any concern and inconvenience caused, and appreciate your understanding.
Cards have been changed accordingly:
February 6, Chiba
3rd Match
Tiger Mask & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Jado & Taiji Ishimori ->
Tiger Mask & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Yujiro Takahashi & SHO
5th Match
Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & YOH vs EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo->
Tomohiro Ishii & YOH vs EVIL & Dick Togo
February 7, Korakuen Hall
3rd Match
Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma vs Gedo & Taiji Ishimori
Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma vs Gedo & Yujiro Takahashi
5th Match
Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & YOH vs EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo->
Tomohiro Ishii & YOH vs EVIL & SHO
