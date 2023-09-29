NJPW Announces Battle in the Valley For January 2024

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the next NJPW Battle in the Valley will happen at the San Jose Civic Center on January 13, 2024. That’s only nine days after Wrestle Kingdom 18. The announcement reads:

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s first US event of 2024 is official, as NJPW heads to the San Jose Civic in San Jose California for Battle in the Valley.

Just nine days after an epic start to the 2024 calendar in the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 18, Battle in the Valley will see NJPW’s best from Japan, America and beyond vie for control of a hotly contested year.

In 2023, a capacity crowd at the Civic bore witness to Mercedes Moné capturing the IWGP Women’s Championship from KAIRI, while Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada continued a classic rivalry over the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. As the struggle for power unfolds in a new year, who will emerge victorious from Battle in the Valley in 2024?