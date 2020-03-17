NJPW Announces Cancellation of Lion’s Break Project 3

– This will not come off as a surprise, but New Japan has made it official. New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced today that the scheduled Lion’s Break Project 3 event, which was going to take place on April 2 at WrestleCon 2020, has been cancelled.

Lion’s Break Project 3 cancelled NJoA

Lion’s Break Project 3, which had been scheduled to take place as part of WrestleCon in Tampa, Florida on April 2, has been cancelled.

In response to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in the USA, the decision was made on Monday March 16 local time for WrestleCon to be cancelled, and with it, NJPW’s participation, including Lion’s Break.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Lion’s Break Project 3, and appreciate your understanding, as organizers do their best to protect public safety.

Refunds will be issued to ticket holders in the coming days; the procedure will be detailed here on NJPW1972.com, as well as Wrestlecon’s own official website.

Thank you for your continued support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.