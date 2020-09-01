wrestling / News

NJPW Announces Card For Fighting Spirit Unleashed Night One

August 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Night One

NJPW has announced the card for Fighting Spirit Unleashed’s first night. The company announced the lineup on Monday night for the show, which will take place on September 4th and be this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The card is as follows:

* Jay White vs. Flip Gordon
* Brody King vs. Hikuleo
* Karl Fredericks vs. Misterioso
* Fred Rosser & Alex Zayne vs. Clark Connors & The DKC

