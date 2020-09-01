wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Card For Fighting Spirit Unleashed Night One
NJPW has announced the card for Fighting Spirit Unleashed’s first night. The company announced the lineup on Monday night for the show, which will take place on September 4th and be this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The card is as follows:
* Jay White vs. Flip Gordon
* Brody King vs. Hikuleo
* Karl Fredericks vs. Misterioso
* Fred Rosser & Alex Zayne vs. Clark Connors & The DKC
