NJPW Announces Changes to Declaration of Power Card

– As previously reported, KUSHIDA was forced to withdraw from Monday’s NJPW Declaration of Power card as he is still suffering from hand foot and mouth disease. NJPW has announced the changes to next week’s card, which you can see below.

Master Wato will now face KUSHIDA’s originally scheduled opponent, Taiji Ishimori, in a singles match. Also, the eight-man tag match that Wato was set to compete in has now been changed to a six-man tag team match.

NJPW Declaration of Power will be streamed live in Japanese and English on New Japan World. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga

* Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH

* KOPW 2022 Trophy Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. El Phantasmo

* Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. United Empire (The Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)

* Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste)

* David Finlay, Ren Narita & Robbie Eagles vs. Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Six Or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi), Hikuleo & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) vs. United Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, TJP & Will Ospreay)