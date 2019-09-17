NJPW Announces Changes to Destruction In Kobe Card

– NJPW has announced two alterations for their upcoming Destruction in Kobe show. The company announced on Tuesday that SHO and YOH have joined the ten-man tag team match alongside Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI, and Tomohiro Ishii against El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and KENTA.

In addition, Robbie Eagles and Kota Ibushi will now team with Kazuchika Okada against BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA. Eagles and Ibushi were set for the ten-man tag team match. The changes are due to YOH pinning Tama Tonga and EVIL confronting Kota Ibushi at Destruction in Kagoshima.

The full card is as follows for the show, which takes place on September 22nd:

* IWGP Intercontinental Championship: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Jay White

* Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi

* Robbie Eagles, Kota Ibushi & Kazuchika Okada vs BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA

* SHO, YOH, Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI & Tomohiro Ishii vs El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & KENTA

* Rocky Romero, Tiger Mask, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki

* Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & Toa Henare vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale

* Young Lion Cup: Shota Umino vs. Karl Fredericks

* Young Lion Cup: Ren Narita vs. Clark Connors

* Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji & Yuji Nagata vs. Michael Richards, Alex Coughlin & Manabu Nakanishi