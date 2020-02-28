NJPW Announces Content For New Japan World After Show Cancellations

NJPW may have cancelled several events, including the New Japan Cup, as a result of a coronavirus outbreak in Japan. However, they are still committed to providing for fans and have announced new content for New Japan World during March 1-15. Here’s a press release:

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the following coming to NJPW World during the first half of March:

As previously announced, live events scheduled between March 1 and March 15 have been cancelled.

What will happen in place of event broadcasts? An incredible amount of new content to enjoy! We’ll be bringing you a busy schedule of interviews, talk panels, never before seen matches from our archives and much more. Everybody at NJPW World is clubbing together to present everything we can, all under the banner of the NJPW Together Project!

The first two items on the list? The special singles match main event on March 3 between Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi won’t be going ahead as planned, but special interviews, and an explosive and unpredictable talk show will be!

The Time Bomb and El Ingobernable will share their thoughts on the match that wasn’t to be (for now), as well as the history of LIJ, favourite matches from their past and more!

Tuesday March 3: Hiromu Takahashi vs Tetsuya Naito Special Interview

Wednesday March 4: Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito Special Talk Show

There’s much more to come, including special programs put together by NJPW wrestlers themselves! What could happen on NJPW World? Don’t take your eyes off njpwworld.com this March!

*Schedule subject to change depending on the developing Coronavirus situation.

*Some Together Project content may only be available in Japanese. Thank you for your understanding.