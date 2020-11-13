NJPW Announces Date and Venue For New Year’s Dash

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that next year’s New Year’s Dash will happen on January 6 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall. It would normally be on January 5, but once again Wrestle Kingdom is a two-night event at the Toyko Dome. The announcement reads:

It’s one of the most exciting, unpredictable nights of the year, and in 2021, New Year Dash!! will help kick off the new year in Tokyo Dome City Hall!

NJPW hits Tokyo Dome City Hall for the first time in nine years on January 6, as we witness the fallout from Wrestle Kingdom 15. In 2020, New Year Dash saw Jyushin Thunder Liger’s emotional retirement, and Jay White and KENTA brutally attack Tetsuya Naito and SANADA after a memorable main event. With the card for the evening not announced until the action gets underway, what will unfold January 6 2021?