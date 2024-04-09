NJPW Announces Despe Invitacional, Will Take Place In June

NJPW will hold the Despe Invitacional in June. The company announced on Monday that the invitational, which El Desperado is behind, will take place on June 10th.

The invitational will have no announced talent or matches announced beforehand and will only be revealed during the show. The full announcement reads:

The Despe Invitacional is coming!

El Desperado has long been known of casting a wide net in his wrestling interests. In Japan and overseas, majors and independents, technical wrestling to detahmatches, Desperado has been in the thick of it all, and has amassed a large connection of allies and adversaries. Now on June 10, the summer will start with a special and unpredictable night that will see fans step into El Desperado’s own unique world. Neither participating wrestlers, nor a match card will be announced before hand. Just who will show up, and just what will happen? We’ll have to wait to dive in…

The invitational’s Twitter account (in Japanese) is here.