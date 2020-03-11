wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Details For Wrestle Dynasty Show in August
NJPW has announced the details for Wrestle Dynasty, which will take place in August at Madison Square Garden. The company has announced that tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 10th at 10 AM ET, with prices starting at $20 and going up to $500 for Ringside A tickets.
Fans can sign up for a pre-sale mailing list here, with codes set to be emailed around the pre-sale date of April 8th at 10 AM ET.
The card for the show has yet to be revealed.
Want all the information about Wrestle Dynasty in one place?
The official #Wrestledynasty minisite is now open!
Get all the latest news and video, buy tickets and more as we get on the road to MSG!https://t.co/zs5ylcTWd3#njpw #njMSG pic.twitter.com/Jvd3RytWTn
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 11, 2020
