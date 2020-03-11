NJPW Announces Details For Wrestle Dynasty Show in August

NJPW has announced the details for Wrestle Dynasty, which will take place in August at Madison Square Garden. The company has announced that tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 10th at 10 AM ET, with prices starting at $20 and going up to $500 for Ringside A tickets.

Fans can sign up for a pre-sale mailing list here, with codes set to be emailed around the pre-sale date of April 8th at 10 AM ET.

The card for the show has yet to be revealed.