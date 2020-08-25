NJPW Announces Fan Remote Cheering System for This Week’s Summer Struggle Events

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced that the promotion will be using a remote cheering system starting with this week’s Summer Struggle shows, including the Summer Struggle in Jingu Stadium event scheduled for Saturday, August 29. You can view the full announcement below:

New Remote Cheerer system to empower fans at Jingu Stadium!

System to debut this week in Korakuen Hall

At present, in compliance with our Coronavirus guidelines and in a bid to promote a safe viewing environment, fans in attendance at NJPW events are currently being asked to refrain from using loud voices and chanting. We thank all of our fans for adhering to these requests.

As we continue to look for new ways to encourage our fans to express themselves at live events, we’re excited to adopt Yamaha’s ‘Remote Cheerer Powered by Sound UD’ system for the following events.

Wednesday August 26 Korakuen Hall (test)

Thursday August 27 Korakuen Hall (test)

Saturday August 29 Jingu Stadium

Yamaha’s technology is currently in use in pro baseball and soccer events in Japan, and will offer fans bleeding edge technology to allow their voices to be heard, without having to raise their voice!

(System is only for use by attendees. Attendees will be instructed on the system’s use on arrival in the venue)