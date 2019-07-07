NJPW Announces Fighting Spirit Unleashed Tour: Includes Stops In New York, Boston, Philadelphia

During tonight’s G1 Climax event in Dallas on AXS TV, NJPW announced that they will bring the Fighting Spirit Unleashed tour to the east coast of the US in September. That will include stops in Boston (Lowell Memorial Auditorium, September 27), New York City (Hammerstein Ballroom, September 28) and Philadelphia (2300 Arena, September 29). You can see the press release below:

NJPW storms the US east coast this September for Fighting Spirit Unleashed!

As announced during the G1 Climax 29 opening event, New Japan Pro Wrestling will be coming to the east coast for the Fighting Spirit Unleashed tour this September!

Over three days between September 27-29, NJPW will hit the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Boston, New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom, and Philadelphia’s famous 2300 Arena.

September 28 will see a particularly emotional night in the Hammerstein Ballroom, as legendary referee Tiger Hattori counts down to his retirement.

Tickets will go on sale on JULY 26; stay tuned to njpw1972.com for details!

FIGHTING SPIRIT UNLEASHED 2019

September 27-29 2019

Friday, September 27, 2019・Boston, MA・Lowell Memorial Auditorium・7PM start

Saturday, September 28, 2019・New York, NY・Hammerstein Ballroom・7PM start

Sunday, September 29 2019・Philadelphia, PA・2300 Arena・5PM start