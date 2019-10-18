wrestling / News

Various News: NJPW Announces Final Jushin Liger Match In The US, Oney Lorcan Has Plans For Indianapolis, Final Lineup For Impact Wrestling Prelude to Glory

October 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– NJPW has announced that Jushin Liger will wrestle his final match in the US on November 9 in San Jose, California. His opponent has not been named at this time.

– Oney Lorcan, who has one of the best wrestling Twitter accounts at the moment, wrote about his plans once he gets to Indianapolis.

– Here is the final lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling ‘Prelude to Glory’ event on Impact Plus. It happens at the Palais Royale in South Bend, Indiana.

*Michael Elgin & The North vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Rhino & Rob Van Dam.

*OVE’s Jake Crist & Sawyer Fulton vs. Impact Champion Brian Cage & Tessa Blanchard.

*Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin.

*Jordynne Grace & Tenille Dashwood & Rosemary vs. Kiera Hogan & Madison Rayne & Knockouts Champion Taya.

*The Rascalz’ Dez vs. Sami Callihan.

*Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. The Desi Hit Squad.

