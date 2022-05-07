NJPW Announces Four New Matchups for Capital Collision

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced four new matchups for the upcoming Capital Collision event slated for next week, filling out the card with eight matches total. The Great-O-Khan will face Chase Owens in a singles match, Ren Narita faces Karl Fredericks, plus two more tag team matchups have been added. Here’s the full announcement on the new matchups:

Four more matches added to Capital Collision! 【NJoA】

Washington DC card complete for May 14

The card for Capital Collision is now complete, as four matches have been added to an already stacked lineup in Washington DC.

The United Empire will collide with TMDK in a big eight-man tag in Washington DC. We knew that on May 15 in Philadelphia, the United Empire produced Rising will see Mikey Nicholls join his TMDK allies, but ‘Mad’ Mikey will b making the trip to the US one day earlier to team with Shane Haste, JONAH and Bad Dude Tito against an imposing quartet of Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare, Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher.

Even BULLET CLUB found out at Windy City Riot that the United Empire are a near impossible side to beat, but TMDK present a fearsome lineup on paper. Just who emerges with the win?

Great-O-Khan goes one on one with Chase Owens at Capital Collision. The Tongan Tornado three-way match at Dontaku saw Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens shock the world by leaving with the IWGP Tag Team Championships. Yet the former champions O-Khan and Cobb were not part of the decision, and the United Empire side had a valid claim to a straight tag rematch at Dominion next month.

In the meantime, O-Khan and Owens will meet one on one. Can the Eliminator deliver a message to the BULLET CLUB’s Crown Jewel, or will Owens keep the momentum of his title win going?

Team Filthy in ten-man tag team warfare has become a staple part of NJPW’s American pay per view events, and the STRONG Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor will be leading his squad to battle in DC against Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Yuya Uemura, and a new addition of Tanga Loa of the Guerrillas of Destiny. Loa provides exceptional strength to Team Fred, as Rosser continues his campaign to finally get another chance at Lawlor’s STRONG Openweight Championship.

Ren Narita will go head to head with Karl Fredericks when Capital Collision kicks off. Narita and Fredericks have been tied together ever since the 2019 Young Lion Cup, a tournament that Fredericks won despite Narita defeating the Alpha Wolf in league competition. Falling short of the trophy is what prompted Narita to seek further training in Katsuyori Shibata’s LA Dojo, where he has honed his skills ever since. Part of that journey has seen him face Fredericks in singles action on NJPW STRONG, and emerge victorious; now the first graduate of the LA Dojo system wants to make the third time a charm against Narita.