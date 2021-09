NJPW Announces Full G1 Climax 31 Tournament Lineups

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently confirmed the A & B Blocks for this year’s G1 Climax 31 tournament. And now, NJPW has announced the full lineups for the tournament, which starts on Saturday, September 18 in Osaka, Japan.

The tournament will then run through Wednesday, October 21, with the finals taking place at the Nippon Budokan. Here’s the full lineups for the G1 Climax 31:

September 18 – Osaka

Shingo Takagi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Toru Yano vs. KENTA

Great-O-Khan vs. Tanga Loa

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tetsuya Naito

Kota Ibushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

September 19 – Osaka

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada

SANADA vs. Tama Tonga

Jeff Cobb vs. Chase Owens

YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL

Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi

September 23 – Ota

Shingo Takagi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Tetsuya Naito vs. Tanga Loa

KENTA vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Toru Yano vs. Great-O-Khan

September 24 – Ota

Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL

SANADA vs. Taichi

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Jeff Cobb

Tama Tonga vs. Chase Owens

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto

September 26 – Kobe

Shingo Takagi vs. Tetsuya Naito

Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Tomohiro Ishii vs. KENTA

Toru Yano vs. Tanga Loa

Great-O-Khan vs. Yujiro Takahashi

September 29 – Korakuen Hall

Kazuchika Okada vs. YOSHI-HASHI

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tama Tonga

Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb

SANADA vs. Chase Owens

Taichi vs. EVIL

September 30 – Korakuen Hall

Shingo Takagi vs. KENTA

Tetsuya Natio vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Kota Ibushi vs. Toru Yano

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. The Great-O-Khan

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tanga Loa

October 1 – Shizuoka

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA

Kazuchika Okada vs. Hirooki Goto

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Taichi

EVIL vs. Chase Owens

Jeff Cobb vs. Tama Tonga

October 3 – Nagoya

Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Tetsuya Naito vs. Toru Yano

Tanga Loa vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Great-O-Khan vs. KENTA

October 4 – Korakuen

Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA

Hirooki Goto vs. YOSHI-HASHI

Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi

EVIL vs. Tama Tonga

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chase Owens

October 7 – Hiroshima

Tetsuya Naito vs. KENTA

Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Great-O-Khan

Toru Yano vs. Shingo Takagi

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Kota Ibushi vs. Tanga Loa

October 8 – Kochi

Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL

SANADA vs. Jeff Cobb

Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Tama Tonga

October 9 – Osaka

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito

Kota Ibushi vs. Great-O-Khan

Shingo Takagi vs. Tanga Loa

Yujiro Takahashi vs. Toru Tano

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. KENTA

October 12 – Sendai

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jeff Cobb

Hirooki Goto vs. EVIL

Kazuchika Okada vs. Chase Owens

YOSHI-HASHI vs. SANADA

Taichi vs. Tanga Tonga

October 13 – Sendai

Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito

Shingo Takagi vs. The Great-O-Khan

Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr.,

KENTA vs. Tanga Loa

Yujrio Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

October 14 – Yamagata

Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga

Jeff Cobb vs. EVIL

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. YOSHI-HASHI

Hirooki Goto vs. SANADA

Taichi vs. Chase Owens

October 18 – Yokohama

Kota Ibushi vs. KENTA

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano

Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Tetsuya Natio vs. Great-O-Khan

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tanga Loa

October 20 – Budokan Hall

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Chase Owens

SANADA vs. EVIL