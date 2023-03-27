wrestling / News

NJPW Announces Full Lineup For Sakura Genesis

March 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Sakura Genesis Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full card for NJPW Sakura Genesis, which happens on April 8 at Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. The lineup includes:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. SANADA
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Robbie Eagles
* IWGP Tag Team Championship: Bishamon (c) vs. Aussie Open
* IWGP World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Shota Umino
* IWGP Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hazuki vs. AZM
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI) vs. Just Three Guys (Taichi, DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
* BULLET CLUB (David Finlay, KENTA, & El Phantasmo) vs. Tama Tonga, Hikuleo & Master Wato
* United Empire (Francesco Akira, Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Evil, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO)
* Shinnichi Champion Grand Prix Celebration Match: Participants Revealed When Match Happens

