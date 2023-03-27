wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Full Lineup For Sakura Genesis
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full card for NJPW Sakura Genesis, which happens on April 8 at Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. The lineup includes:
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. SANADA
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Robbie Eagles
* IWGP Tag Team Championship: Bishamon (c) vs. Aussie Open
* IWGP World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Shota Umino
* IWGP Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hazuki vs. AZM
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI) vs. Just Three Guys (Taichi, DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
* BULLET CLUB (David Finlay, KENTA, & El Phantasmo) vs. Tama Tonga, Hikuleo & Master Wato
* United Empire (Francesco Akira, Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Evil, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO)
* Shinnichi Champion Grand Prix Celebration Match: Participants Revealed When Match Happens
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Defends Tony Khan’s Booking of AEW, Says It’s a Collaboration Between Khan & the Talent
- Cody Rhodes Shares Message Regarding WrestleMania 39, Shares Photo of Ring Belt
- Notes On Thought Process Behind WWE Selecting Certain Cities For PPV Events
- CM Punk Jokes About Making ‘Gay Love’ To Shawn Michaels In Deleted Instagram Post