NJPW Announces Full Lineups for Strong Showdown TV Tapings in Philadelphia
– As noted, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) will be taping episodes of NJPW Strong this weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Earlier today, New Japan confirmed the full cards for both nights of the Showdown in Philadelphia TV tapings. On night one, Tom Lawlor will team with Danny Limelight against Rocky Romero and Fred Rosser.
Also on night two, FinJuice (Juice Robinson and Dave Finlay) will face Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight. You can see the fully updated lineups below:
NJPW Strong Showdown – October 16:
Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson
Juice Robinson vs. El Phantasmo
Jay White vs. Fred Yehi
Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight vs. Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser
David Finlay, Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura vs. JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson
Brody King, Karl Fredericks & The DKC vs. Bateman, Misterioso & Barrett Brown
Hikuleo vs. Kevin Knight
Will Ospreay & TJP vs. Ren Narita & Clark Connors
Ariya Daivari vs. Alex Zayne
NJPW STRONG Showdown in Philadelphia (October 17 – 2300 Arena in Philadelphia)
NJPW Strong Showdown – October 17:
Philadelphia Street Fight: Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer
Will Ospreay vs. Alex Zayne
Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Coughlin
Fred Rosser, Karl Fredericks, Rocky Romero, Ren Narita & The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson & Danny Limelight
Lio Rush & Ariya Daivari vs. El Phantasmo & Chris Bey
Jay White & Hikuleo vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta
TJP vs. Clark Connors
Brody King, Chris Dickinson & Daniel Garcia vs. Bateman, Misterioso & Barrett Brown
Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight
