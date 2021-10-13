NJPW Announces Full Lineups for Strong Showdown TV Tapings in Philadelphia

– As noted, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) will be taping episodes of NJPW Strong this weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Earlier today, New Japan confirmed the full cards for both nights of the Showdown in Philadelphia TV tapings. On night one, Tom Lawlor will team with Danny Limelight against Rocky Romero and Fred Rosser.

Also on night two, FinJuice (Juice Robinson and Dave Finlay) will face Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight. You can see the fully updated lineups below:

NJPW Strong Showdown – October 16:

Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson

Juice Robinson vs. El Phantasmo

Jay White vs. Fred Yehi

Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight vs. Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser

David Finlay, Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura vs. JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

Brody King, Karl Fredericks & The DKC vs. Bateman, Misterioso & Barrett Brown

Hikuleo vs. Kevin Knight

Will Ospreay & TJP vs. Ren Narita & Clark Connors

Ariya Daivari vs. Alex Zayne

NJPW Strong Showdown – October 17:

Philadelphia Street Fight: Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer

Will Ospreay vs. Alex Zayne

Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Coughlin

Fred Rosser, Karl Fredericks, Rocky Romero, Ren Narita & The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson & Danny Limelight

Lio Rush & Ariya Daivari vs. El Phantasmo & Chris Bey

Jay White & Hikuleo vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta

TJP vs. Clark Connors

Brody King, Chris Dickinson & Daniel Garcia vs. Bateman, Misterioso & Barrett Brown

Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight