– NJPW announced that Hechicero will be part of the NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania 2024 show in San Jose, California. The event will be held on July 13. You can see the announcement below.

Hechicero last wrestlinged in the US earlier in February on AEW Dynamite. He teamed with Mascara Dorada and Volador Jr. in a losing effort against The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley).