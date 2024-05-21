wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Hechicero for NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania 2024
– NJPW announced that Hechicero will be part of the NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania 2024 show in San Jose, California. The event will be held on July 13. You can see the announcement below.
Hechicero last wrestlinged in the US earlier in February on AEW Dynamite. He teamed with Mascara Dorada and Volador Jr. in a losing effort against The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley).
July 3!
With incredible bouts in Mexico, Japan and the US this year HECHICERO is set for Fantasticamania 2024 in San Jose!
TICKETS: https://t.co/x1tx4IbKsb#njcmll pic.twitter.com/SPLS4GvjQP
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 21, 2024
