NJPW Announces Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi & More For California Tour

– NJPW has announced several top names for their upcoming tour of California. The company announced on Thursday night that Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Jay White, Juice Robinson and several other stars will be appearing on the New Japan Showdown tour, which hits San Jose on November 9th and Los Angeles on November 11th.

The full list of names announced are below:

Kota Ibushi

Jushin Thunder Liger (San Jose only)

Juice Robinson

Kazuchika Okada (San Jose only)

Will Ospreay (San Jose only)

Tetsuya Naito

EVIL

SANADA

Jay White

Tama Tonga

Tanga Loa

Chase Owens

Minoru Suzuki

Lance Archer