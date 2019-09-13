wrestling / News

NJPW Announces Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi & More For California Tour

September 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW New Japan Showdown

– NJPW has announced several top names for their upcoming tour of California. The company announced on Thursday night that Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Jay White, Juice Robinson and several other stars will be appearing on the New Japan Showdown tour, which hits San Jose on November 9th and Los Angeles on November 11th.

The full list of names announced are below:

Kota Ibushi
Jushin Thunder Liger (San Jose only)
Juice Robinson
Kazuchika Okada (San Jose only)
Will Ospreay (San Jose only)
Tetsuya Naito
EVIL
SANADA
Jay White
Tama Tonga
Tanga Loa
Chase Owens
Minoru Suzuki
Lance Archer

