NJPW Announces Lineup For Detonation Event On November 15

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for their upcoming NJPW Strong: Detonation tapings on November 15. The show will happen two days after the Battle in the Valley event and takes place at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in San Jose. It includes:

* STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Fred Rosser

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Brody King

* Alex Coughlin vs. Josh Barnett

* Lio Rush & Adrian Quest vs. Bateman & Mitserioso

* Chris Dickinson & Alex Zayne vs. Jay White & Hikuleo

* Gabriel Kidd vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors & Ren Narita vs. Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb & TJP

* Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Jordan Clearwater & Brogan Finlay

