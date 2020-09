NJPW Announces Lineup For G1 Climax 30 Events

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the schedule for the G1 Climax 30 tournament, which will begin on September 19 and runs through October 17. There will be five tournament matches on each night, with no multi-man matches on the undercard. The schedule includes:

September 19, Osaka (A Block)

* Kazuchika Okada vs Kota Ibushi

* Shingo Takagi vs Jay White

* Tomohiro Ishii vs Minoru Suzuki

* Jeff Cobb vs Taichi

* Will Ospreay vs Yujiro Takahashi

September 20, Osaka (B Block)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. EVIL

* Hirooki Goto vs. KENTA

* Toru Yano vs. SANADA

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Juice Robinson

September 23, Sapporo (A Block)

* Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Will Ospreay

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Taichi

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi

September 24, Sapporo (B Block)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL

* Juice Robinson vs. KENTA

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Toru Yano

* Hirooki Goto vs. SANADA

September 27, Kobe (A Block)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

* Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi

* Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Jeff Cobb vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Taichi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

September 29, Korakuen (B Block)

* Hirooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito

* Toru Yano vs. EVIL

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Juice Robinson

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. KENTA

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. SANADA

September 30, Korakuen (A Block)

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi

* Will Ospeay vs. Jay White

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi

* Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Yujiro Takahashi

October 1, Nagaoka (B Block)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. SANADA

* KENTA vs. EVIL

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr

* Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano

October 5, Takamatsu (A Block)

* Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Jeff Cobb vs. Jay White

* Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

October 6, Hiroshima (B Block)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. KENTA

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Tetsuya Naito

* Juice Robinson vs. EVIL

* SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr

* Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano

October 7, Hiroshima (A Block)

* Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi

* Taichi vs. Jay White

* Will Ospreay vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yujiro Takahashi

October 8, Okayama (B Block)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL

* Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito

* SANADA vs. KENTA

* Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hirooki Goto vs. YOSHI-HASHI

October 10, Osaka (A Block)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi

* Kota Ibushi vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Will Ospreay vs. Taichi

* Jay White vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb

October 11, Aichi (B Block)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. EVIL

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto

* Juice Robinson vs. SANADA

* Toru Yano vs. KENTA

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

October 13, Hamamatsu (A Block)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Jay White

* Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi

* Kota Ibushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Will Ospreay vs. Jeff Cobb

October 14, Yokohama (B Block)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA

* Hirooki Goto vs. EVIL

* Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito

* Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. KENTA

October 16, Ryogoku (A Block)

* Shingo Takagi vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

* Jeff Cobb vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Kota Ibushi vs. Taichi

October 17, Ryogoku (B Block)

* SANADA vs. EVIL

* Tetsuya Naito vs. KENTA

* Toru Yano vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr