NJPW Announces Lineup for This Week’s Strong: KENTA to Appear, Tag Team Main Event

– NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. In the main event, TJP and Ren Narita will face Team Filthy (Chris Dickinson and Danny Limelight). Also, IWGP US title No. 1 contender KENTA will be making an appearance to address his upcoming matchup against Jon Moxley.

Moxley will finally defend the IWGP US title on the February 26 episode of Strong. Here’s the full announcement on KENTA’s appearance on this week’s episode:

This week’s NJPW STRONG marks only two weeks to go until the match the world is talking about: Jon Moxley vs KENTA for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. After an intense Moxley declared that KENTA would ‘have to kick a hole through (my) chest’ to win the title this week, and two days removed from a falls count anywhere tag team preview on AEW Dynamite, what does KENTA have to say about the US Champion? Find out this week!

A new episode of NJPW Strong debuts on Friday, February 12 at 10:00 pm EST on NJPW World. Here’s the lineup:

* Jordan Clearwater vs. JR Kratos

* Clark Connors vs. Bateman

* Main Event: TJP & Ren Narita vs Team Filthy (Chris Dickinson & Danny Limelight)

* KENTA to speak on US champion Jon Moxley