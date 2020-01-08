NJPW Announces Lineups For New Beginning in USA Tour

– NJPW has announced updated cards for their New Beginning in USA tour that kicks off later this month. The company announced a host of matches for the tour, which runs from January 24th through February 1st. You can see the full lineup below:

January 24th: St. Petersburg, Florida

* Clark Connors vs. Misterioso

* Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kijima vs. Alex Coughlin & Ren Narita

* Karl Fredericks & TJP vs. Colt Cabana & Toru Yano

* Jeff Cobb vs. Alex Zayne

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Lance Archer

* Elimination Match: Rocky Romero, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Jado, Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa

January 26: Nashville, Tennessee

* Alex Zayne & Misterioso vs. Alex Coughlin & Ren Narita

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Karl Fredericks

* Clark Connors & TJP vs. Colt Cabana & Toru Yano

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb

* Yuji Nagata vs. Lance Archer

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Rocky Romero, Kota Ibushi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Jado, Chase Owens, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

January 27: Durham, North Carolina

* TJP vs. Misterioso

* Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Coughlin & Clark Connors

* Alex Zayne, Robert Gibson & Ricky Morton vs. Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana & Toru Yano

* Jeff Cobb vs. Karl Fredericks

* Ren Narita vs. Lance Archer

* YOSHI-HASHI, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Jado, Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa

January 30: Pembroke Pines, Florida

* Misterioso & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Clark Connors & TJP

* Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks

* Robert Gibson & Ricky Morton vs. Colt Cabana & Toru Yano

* Jeff Cobb vs. Ren Narita

* Alex Zayne vs. Lance Archer

* Rocky Romero, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Jado, Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi

* Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

February 1: Atlanta, Georgia

* Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima vs. Ren Narita & Karl Fredericks

* Rocky Romero & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Misterioso & Alex Coughlin

* Colt Cabana & Toru Yano vs. Jado & Yujiro Takahashi

* Robert Gibson, Ricky Morton & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Clark Connors, Alex Zayne & TJP

* Jeff Cobb vs. Lance Archer

* Kota Ibushi vs. Chase Owens

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match: David Finlay & Juice Robinson (c) vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa