NJPW Announces Lineups For New Beginning in USA Tour
– NJPW has announced updated cards for their New Beginning in USA tour that kicks off later this month. The company announced a host of matches for the tour, which runs from January 24th through February 1st. You can see the full lineup below:
January 24th: St. Petersburg, Florida
* Clark Connors vs. Misterioso
* Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kijima vs. Alex Coughlin & Ren Narita
* Karl Fredericks & TJP vs. Colt Cabana & Toru Yano
* Jeff Cobb vs. Alex Zayne
* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Lance Archer
* Elimination Match: Rocky Romero, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Jado, Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa
January 26: Nashville, Tennessee
* Alex Zayne & Misterioso vs. Alex Coughlin & Ren Narita
* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Karl Fredericks
* Clark Connors & TJP vs. Colt Cabana & Toru Yano
* Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb
* Yuji Nagata vs. Lance Archer
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yujiro Takahashi
* Rocky Romero, Kota Ibushi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Jado, Chase Owens, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
January 27: Durham, North Carolina
* TJP vs. Misterioso
* Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Coughlin & Clark Connors
* Alex Zayne, Robert Gibson & Ricky Morton vs. Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana & Toru Yano
* Jeff Cobb vs. Karl Fredericks
* Ren Narita vs. Lance Archer
* YOSHI-HASHI, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Jado, Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa
January 30: Pembroke Pines, Florida
* Misterioso & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Clark Connors & TJP
* Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks
* Robert Gibson & Ricky Morton vs. Colt Cabana & Toru Yano
* Jeff Cobb vs. Ren Narita
* Alex Zayne vs. Lance Archer
* Rocky Romero, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Jado, Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi
* Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
February 1: Atlanta, Georgia
* Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima vs. Ren Narita & Karl Fredericks
* Rocky Romero & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Misterioso & Alex Coughlin
* Colt Cabana & Toru Yano vs. Jado & Yujiro Takahashi
* Robert Gibson, Ricky Morton & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Clark Connors, Alex Zayne & TJP
* Jeff Cobb vs. Lance Archer
* Kota Ibushi vs. Chase Owens
* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match: David Finlay & Juice Robinson (c) vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
