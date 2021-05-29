NJPW Announces Lineups For Road to Dominion Shows

The lineups are set for the first two nights of NJPW Road to Dominion. NJPW has announced the cards for night one and night two of the events, which run on June 1st and 2nd and will lead into Dominion on June 7th.

The lineups are:

Night One

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Dangerous Tekkers

* CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI & Shingo Takagi)

* Yota Tsuji & Kota Ibushi vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, Tomoaki Honma & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, El Phantasmo & EVIL

* Yuya Uemura, SHO & YOH vs. Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Night Two

* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match: CHAOS vs. Los Ingobernables De Japo

* Master Wato & Kota Ibushi vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan)

* Suzuki-Gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki) vs. BULLET CLUB (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Jado)

* SHO, YOH & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma, Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura vs. BULLET CLUB (EVIL, El Phantasmo, Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori)