wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Lion’s Break Collision Starting Next Month
NJPW has announced a new series to debut next month titled Lion’s Gate Collision. The company announced on Friday that the shows will start on July 3rd and run weekly throughout the month at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT on New Japan World. Announced for the first broadcast are:
* Clark Connors vs. Alex Coughlin
* Rocky Romero and Jeff Cobb vs. Karl Fredericks and TJP
The full schedule and announced talent are below:
* Ep #1: Friday July 3 10PMe/9c (Saturday July 4 3AM BST, 11AM JST)
* Ep #2: Friday July 10 10PMe/9c (Saturday July 11 3AM BST, 11AM JST)
* Ep #3: Friday July 17 10PMe/9c (Saturday July 18 3AM BST, 11AM JST)
* Ep #4: Friday July 24 10PMe/9c (Saturday July 25 3AM BST, 11AM JST)
Participating Wrestlers
* Jeff Cobb
* Rocky Romero (CHAOS)
* Misterioso
* TJP
* Karl Fredericks (LA DOJO)
* Alex Coughlin (LA DOJO)
* Clark Connors (LA DOJO)
* Tom Lawlor *NJPW debut
* Rust Taylor *NJPW debut
* Danny Limelight *NJPW debut
* The DKC *NJPW debut
