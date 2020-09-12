wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Lion’s Break Crown as Next Tour for Strong
September 12, 2020 | Posted by
– During this week’s episode of NJPW Strong, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the next tour as the Lion’s Break Crown, but no other details were shared. You can view yesterday’s announcement below:
The best young talents in professional wrestling will collide in the spectacular that is Lion's Break Crown, coming to Fridays on #njpwSTRONG!
Watch Finish STRONG tomorrow for more details!https://t.co/vqv0h5u2Vk#njcrown pic.twitter.com/eo2hCPZMYx
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 12, 2020
