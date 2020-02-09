NJPW Announces Madison Square Garden Return, Dates For G1 Climax 30

New Japan Pro Wrestling is returning to Madison Square Garden in August for Wrestle Dynasty. The company announced on this morning’s New Beginning in Osaka that they will return to MSG for Wrestle Dynasty on August 22nd. This is NJPW’s first show at the venue since G1 Supercard with ROH in April of last year.

The company also announced the dates for the G1 Climax 30. The tournament kicks off on September 19th and runs through the finals, which are from October 16th through the 18th.