wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Madison Square Garden Return, Dates For G1 Climax 30
New Japan Pro Wrestling is returning to Madison Square Garden in August for Wrestle Dynasty. The company announced on this morning’s New Beginning in Osaka that they will return to MSG for Wrestle Dynasty on August 22nd. This is NJPW’s first show at the venue since G1 Supercard with ROH in April of last year.
The company also announced the dates for the G1 Climax 30. The tournament kicks off on September 19th and runs through the finals, which are from October 16th through the 18th.
This January, the Tokyo Dome experienced Wrestle Kingdom.
This summer, Madison Square Garden will experience Wrestle Dynasty!
We'll see you August 22 @thegarden!
Details:https://t.co/aqrlS5ItOa
Follow @NJPWofAmerica for more info!#NJoA #wrestledynasty
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 9, 2020
重大発表3連発💥‼️
①『G1 CLIMAX 30』“関西地区”のスケジュールが決定‼️
②現地時間・8月22日(土)『WRESTLE DYNASTY』マディソン・スクエア・ガーデン大会が電撃決定‼️
③BS朝日『ワールドプロレスリターンズ』が“金曜夜8時”、そして“1時間枠”で放送決定‼️
今すぐ登録👉https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 9, 2020
