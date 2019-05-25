wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Meet & Greet Details For Southern Showdown in Melbourne, Australia
May 25, 2019
– NJPW has announced the details for their Southern Showdown in Melbourne, Australia next month. The company announced on Friday that Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Jay White, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, and Toru Yano will do meet and greets before the event starting at 3:30 PM AET, with the show itself starting at 7 PM AET.
Meet and greets will run $45 and include one picture and a signed 8×10 photo, with no personal items to be signed. The meet and greets will be available only to Southern Showdown ticket holders. Tickets will be availabla at 12 PM ART on Ticketmaster on May 29th.
