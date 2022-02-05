wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Name, Details of WrestleCon Show
NJPW’s show for WrestleCon has a name, with ticketing information and more announced. NJPW announced on Friday that the NJPW Strong show will be titled Lone Star Shootout and takes place on April 1st at 5 PM CT.
You can see the full announcement below:
Details set for Lone Star Shootout at WrestleCon!【NJoA】
Tickets on sale for NJPW STRONG’s WrestleCon event
On April 1, NJPW STRONG will be a huge part of proceedings at WrestleCon! A special taping will take part at the event, as STRONG sees a Lone Star Showdown!
Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Fred Rosser, Ren Narita, Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors, Gabriel Kidd, Chris Bey, JR Kratos, FinJuice and more are set to be in action in Dallas’ Fairmont Hotel.
Tickets go on sale FRIDAY at Noon Eastern for WrestleCon Superfans, and general sale will be SATURDAY at noon Eastern.
For the first time, fans will also be able to watch STRONG matches live on FITE, as Lone Star Showdown will be available as part of FITE’s WrestleCon bundle, as well as separately.
Stay tuned for more information as NJPW returns to the Lone Star State this April!
NJPW STRONG Tapings: Lonestar Shootout
Friday, April 1 2022 5PM
Fairmont Hotel, Dallas TX
Seats Advance
Arena D $30
Arena C $45
Arena B $80
Arena A $150