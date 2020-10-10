wrestling / News

NJPW Announces NEVER For Next NJPW Strong

October 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW NEVER NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced a new NEVER edition of NJPW Strong for next week, which will feature junior heavyweights battling heavyweights.

The announcement reads: “Coming up next week! NEVER back down, NEVER give up, NEVER surrender! Junior heavyweights vs heavyweights, young prospects versus big names, NEVER before seen action on NJPW STRONG!

