NJPW Announces New Beginning in the USA Dates

December 10, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
New Beginning USA

NJPW announced this morning that they will return to the US for two dates in early 2019. The tour will be called New Beginning USA; the first event will take place January 30 in Los Angeles, California at the Globe Theater. Two days later with they run a show in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Grady Cole Center on February 1. The company will be running in conjunction with the New Beginning tour in Japan; wrestlers who are not a part of the USA tour will be wrestling on those cards.

