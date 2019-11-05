NJPW Announces New Year’s Dash 2020 to Feature Mystery Lineup

– NJPW officially announced today some new details for January’s upcoming New Year’s Dash card. Per the announcement, next year’s show will take place on January 6, 2020 after Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome.

New Year’s Dash 2020 will be held at Ota City Gymnasium rather than its traditional venue of Korakuen Hall. Additionally, NJPW is promising a “mystery card” for the event.

Additionally, the upcoming event will feature the retirement ceremony for Jushin Thunder Liger. He will wrestle the last match of his career the night before at Wrestle Kingdom 14 against a mystery opponent.

The card will be announced at bell time on January 6.