NJPW Announces Participants In This Year’s Best of the Super Juniors

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the 12-wrestler field for this year’s Best of the Super Juniors 28 tournament. The tournament will begin on November 13 and ends on December 15. The lineup includes:

* El Desperado (5th entry, 2nd consecutive, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion)

* SHO (4th entry, 4th consecutive)

* Hiromu Takahashi (6th entry, 3rd consecutive. 2018, 2020 winner)

* YOH (4th entry, 1st in two years)

* Master Wato (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive)

* El Phantasmo (2nd entry, 1st in two years. 2019, 2020 Super J-Cup winner)

* Ryusuke Taguchi (18th entry, 16th consecutive, 2012 winner)

* Robbie Eagles (3rd entry, 3rd consecutive, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4th entry, 1st in two years)

* Taiji Ishimori (5th entry, 4th consecutive)

* BUSHI (9th entry, 6th consecutive)

* DOUKI (3rd entry, 3rd consecutive)