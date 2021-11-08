wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Participants In This Year’s Best of the Super Juniors
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the 12-wrestler field for this year’s Best of the Super Juniors 28 tournament. The tournament will begin on November 13 and ends on December 15. The lineup includes:
* El Desperado (5th entry, 2nd consecutive, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion)
* SHO (4th entry, 4th consecutive)
* Hiromu Takahashi (6th entry, 3rd consecutive. 2018, 2020 winner)
* YOH (4th entry, 1st in two years)
* Master Wato (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive)
* El Phantasmo (2nd entry, 1st in two years. 2019, 2020 Super J-Cup winner)
* Ryusuke Taguchi (18th entry, 16th consecutive, 2012 winner)
* Robbie Eagles (3rd entry, 3rd consecutive, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4th entry, 1st in two years)
* Taiji Ishimori (5th entry, 4th consecutive)
* BUSHI (9th entry, 6th consecutive)
* DOUKI (3rd entry, 3rd consecutive)
More Trending Stories
- Several NXT Stars Were Reportedly ‘On the Bubble’ Of Being Cut
- WWE Drops Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo’s Last Names
- Chris Jericho Recalls Planning For 2016 Money In The Bank Ladder Match, Shutting Down Talent Argument
- Jeff Jarrett On Whether There Were Discussions For Him To Join nWo in 1996, His Storyline With The Four Horsemen