NJPW Announces Refund Policy for Cancelled Events

NJPW has announced its official refund policy for the various events it has cancelled through April due to the Coronavirus pandemic. All those who bought a ticket will get a refund. Each event has its own refund period and there are details for how to get a refund from specific purchase points. The announcement reads:

Thank you for your support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

As announced this week, acting under further recommendation from the Japanese Ministry of Health regarding Coronavirus COVID-19, NJPW has come to the decision to cancel events through to April 18.

All ticket holders will be refunded.

IF YOU HAVE PURCHASED A TICKET FOR MARCH 31

Refund period: April 1 – April 15

Refer to the following link: https://www.njpw1972.com/73693

IF YOU HAVE PURCHASED A TICKET FOR APRIL 11

Refund period: April 8- April 22

Refer to the following link: http://www.njpw1972.com/73695

IF YOU HAVE PURCHASED A TICKET FOR APRIL 12-16

Refund period: April 8 – April 22

Refer to the following link: https://www.njpw1972.com/73841

The below procedure applies to tickets purchased for the Saturday April 18 event at Tokkei Security Hiratsuka General Gymnasium in Kanagawa only.

(Note: NJPW will be closely monitoring the ongoing Coronavirus situation and will provide updates on events taking place after April 18)

The refund procedure depends on point of purchase of the tickets.

Lawson Ticket (Lawson/Mini Stop convenience stores)

Refund period: Wednesday April 22 10AM – Wednesday May 13 11:59PM

Take your ticket to your nearest Lawson or Mini Stop. Any location will suffice, but if you purchased your ticket at a Lawson, you can only receive refunds at a Lawson, and Mini Stop customers can only receive refunds at Mini Stop.

Use the ‘haraimodoshi’ (refund) function on in store Loppi machines to secure your refund. Check the following Japanese site for details, or show to a store attendant for assistance

https://l-tike.com/oc/lt/haraimodoshi/

Ticket Pia (including 7-11 convenience stores)

Refund period: Wednesday April 22 10AM – Wednesday May 13 11:59PM

Please take your ticket to the store where you purchased it. Procedures may vary depending on purchase method.

Check the following Japanese site for details, or show to a store attendant for assistance:

http://t.pia.jp/guide/refund.jsp

ePlus (including FamilyMart convenience stores)

Refund period: Wednesday April 22 10AM – Wednesday May 13 11:59PM

Please take your ticket to the store where you purchased it. Procedures may vary depending on purchase method.

Check the following Japanese site for details, or show to a store attendant for assistance:

https://eplus.jp/sf/refund1

Ito Yokado

Refund period: Wednesday April 22 – Wednesday May 13

If you purchased a ticket from an Ito Yokado supermarket in Fujisawa, Shonandai, Isehara, Odawara or Chigasaki, go to the store’s customer service counter to receive a refund application (‘henkin youshi’). Send the form along with your ticket to the below address.

SO COMPANY LTD. 4/18 HIRATSUKA EVENT REFUNDS

〒250-0034 Kanagawa-ken, Odawara-shi, Itabashi 881-26

Refunds will be sent via bank transfer. Please retain proof of purchase until you can confirm that the transfer has been made.

The refunded amount will be for the face value displayed on the ticket.

Please send the ticket via special registered mail (‘tokutei kiroku’) only. Sending by other means may result in the ticket being returned to you.

Other outlets

Refund period: Wednesday April 22 – Wednesday May 13

Consult point of purchase for refunds. Procedures and operating hours may vary.

NOTE

Tickets can not be exchanged for another event.

Tickets will not be refunded at event venues on the day of the scheduled event.

Physical tickets will be required as proof of purchase in most of the above cases. Refund policies will not cover lost tickets, or tickets with torn stubs.

Refunds will only be issued during the listed refund periods.