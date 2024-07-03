NJPW Announces Reorganization of IWGP Governing Body

Fightful reports that during a press conference earlier today, NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi announced that the IWGP governing body will be reorganized. The IWGP Committee used for title matches and tournaments in NJPW. The new committee will include former IWGP champions and NJPW executives.

There are set to be announcements soon regarding the new committee and officiating in NJPW events.

This comes after AEW wrestlers getting shots at the IWGP World Heavyweight title when Jon Moxley was champion. Tetsuya Naito won the belt this past Sunday at Forbidden Door.