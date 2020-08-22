wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Return of Fighting Spirit Unleashed Tour
August 22, 2020 | Posted by
– During last night’s New Japan Strong, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced the return of Fighting Spirit Unleashed. Per Kevin Kelly, the tour for Fighting Spirit Unleashed will be starting soon. NJPW later announced that the tour will be streaming starting next week on NJPW World. You can view that announcement below.
https://twitter.com/njpwworld/status/129700093741263667
