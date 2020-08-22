wrestling / News

NJPW Announces Return of Fighting Spirit Unleashed Tour

August 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

– During last night’s New Japan Strong, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced the return of Fighting Spirit Unleashed. Per Kevin Kelly, the tour for Fighting Spirit Unleashed will be starting soon. NJPW later announced that the tour will be streaming starting next week on NJPW World. You can view that announcement below.

https://twitter.com/njpwworld/status/129700093741263667

