NJPW Announces Reveal Date For IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
As previously reported, NJPW has unified the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships, and the company is set to unveil the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on March 30 during the Road to Sakura Genesis at Korakuen Hall.
Current champion Kota Ibushi will defend the title against Will Ospreay, who recently won the New Japan Cup, on April 4.
Here’s the full release from NJPW on the championship reveal:
At Sakura Genesis on April 4, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi will defend his brand new title for the very first time against Will Ospreay in our main event.
Days before this huge card in Ryogoku, fans can witness the future of NJPW competition in Korakuen Hall. On March 30’s Road to Sakura Genesis event, the brand new championship belt will see its first public reveal!
