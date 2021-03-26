NJPW Announces Reveal Date For IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

As previously reported, NJPW has unified the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships, and the company is set to unveil the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on March 30 during the Road to Sakura Genesis at Korakuen Hall.

Current champion Kota Ibushi will defend the title against Will Ospreay, who recently won the New Japan Cup, on April 4.

Here’s the full release from NJPW on the championship reveal: