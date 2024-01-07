NJPW Announces Schedule of Big Events For 2024

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced their schedule of big events for the first half of 2024, which includes their 52nd anniversary show. It does not include various ‘Road to’ touring events, only the big shows.

January 13: San Jose Civic, San Jose BATTLE IN THE VALLEY

January 20: Dolphin’s Arena, Aichi NEW BEGINNING IN NAGOYA

February 11: EDION Arena, Osaka NEW BEGINNING IN OSAKA

February 23 & 24: Hokkai Kita Yell, Hokkaido NEW BEGINNING IN SAPPORO

March 6: Ota-ku Gymnasium, Tokyo 52ND ANNIVERSARY

March 20: Ao-re Nagaoka, Niigata NEW JAPAN CUP FINAL

April 6: Ryogoku Sumo Hall Tokyo (Event name TBA)

April 12: Wintrust Arena, Chicago WINDY CITY RIOT

April 14: Zepp New Taipei, Taipei (Event name TBA)

May 3 & 4: Fukuoka International Center, Fukuoka (Event name TBA)

June 9: Osaka-Jo Hall, Osaka (Event name TBA)

June 15 & 16: Hokkai Kita-Yell, Hokkaido (Event name TBA)

August 17 & 18: Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo G1 CLIMAX 34

September: Hokkaido tour (details TBA)