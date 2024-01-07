wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Schedule of Big Events For 2024
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced their schedule of big events for the first half of 2024, which includes their 52nd anniversary show. It does not include various ‘Road to’ touring events, only the big shows.
January 13: San Jose Civic, San Jose BATTLE IN THE VALLEY
January 20: Dolphin’s Arena, Aichi NEW BEGINNING IN NAGOYA
February 11: EDION Arena, Osaka NEW BEGINNING IN OSAKA
February 23 & 24: Hokkai Kita Yell, Hokkaido NEW BEGINNING IN SAPPORO
March 6: Ota-ku Gymnasium, Tokyo 52ND ANNIVERSARY
March 20: Ao-re Nagaoka, Niigata NEW JAPAN CUP FINAL
April 6: Ryogoku Sumo Hall Tokyo (Event name TBA)
April 12: Wintrust Arena, Chicago WINDY CITY RIOT
April 14: Zepp New Taipei, Taipei (Event name TBA)
May 3 & 4: Fukuoka International Center, Fukuoka (Event name TBA)
June 9: Osaka-Jo Hall, Osaka (Event name TBA)
June 15 & 16: Hokkai Kita-Yell, Hokkaido (Event name TBA)
August 17 & 18: Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo G1 CLIMAX 34
September: Hokkaido tour (details TBA)