NJPW Announces Schedule For First Half of 2022
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the schedule for the first half of 2022, which will include NJPW Wrestling Dontaku on May 1. That will happen at the Fukuoka PayPay Dome. You can see the full announcement below.
1.5 After the 4th match of Tokyo Dome, the schedule of the big match in the first half of 2022 was announced at the venue vision.
The biggest attention is that on May 1st (Sun), New Japan Pro-Wrestling will make a comeback at Fukuoka PayPay Dome for the first time in 21 years! “Wrestling Dontaku 2022” will be held !!
Furthermore, on Saturday, April 9th, Ryogoku Kokugikan! The Osaka-Jo Hall tournament will be decided on June 12th (Sun) !!
Please look forward to the 50th anniversary of the founding of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
“LEC Kulinpa! Presents New Year Golden Series”
February 11 (Friday / holiday) Miyagi / Xebio Arena Sendai
February 13 (Sun) Osaka / Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (EDION Arena Osaka)
February 19 (Sat) Hokkaido / Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kitayeru
February 20 (Sun) Hokkaido / Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kitayeru
“Flying Anniversary”
March 1st (Tuesday) Tokyo / Nippon Budokan
“NEW JAPAN CUP 2022”
Wednesday, March 2, Tokyo, Nippon Budokan
March 26 (Sat) Osaka-Osaka Castle Hall
March 27 (Sun) Osaka-Osaka Castle Hall
Spring Ryogoku Big Match! * Title undecided
Saturday, April 9, Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan
“Wrestling Dontaku 2022” * Held for the first time in 21 years
May 1st (Sun) Fukuoka / Fukuoka PayPay Dome
Total settlement of accounts for the first half of the year! * Title undecided
June 12 (Sun) Osaka / Osaka Castle Hall!
