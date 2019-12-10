NJPW Announces Schedule For New Beginning 2020 US Tour

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the schedule for their New Beginning 2020 US tour. The wrestling company posted to Twitter revealing the dates and locations of the tour, which will run from January 24th through February 1st and will feature five shows as follows:

January 24: Tampa, FL

January 26: Nashville, TN

January 27: Raleigh, NC

January 30: Miami, FL

February 1: Atlanta, GA

No talent have been announced for the shows yet, with those details to be announced leading up to the shows.