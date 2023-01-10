wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Sellout for Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI at Battle in the Valley
January 10, 2023 | Posted by
– NJPW has announced that the February Battle in the Valley card, featuring Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship, has officially sold out. You can see the announcement tweet below.
The event will be held at the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California on February 18. The event will be live in English on FITE TV.
Thank you!
Over one month away, all tickets are SOLD OUT for Battle in the Valley February 18!
Watch LIVE in English on FITE!https://t.co/3kcvvccOsm#njbitv #njpw pic.twitter.com/xzQTIscwUC
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 10, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Conrad Thompson Says WWE Sale Has Been Brewing For A While
- WWE Corporate Site Updates Board of Directors, Note On Vince McMahon’s Titles
- Saraya Reveals Triple H Offered Her A Return Match Before She Left WWE
- Eric Bischoff Had No Expectations For TNA’s Move To Mondays In 2010, Recalls Firing Bobby Lashley