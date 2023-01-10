wrestling / News

NJPW Announces Sellout for Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI at Battle in the Valley

January 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Battle In the Valley Image Credit: NJPW

– NJPW has announced that the February Battle in the Valley card, featuring Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship, has officially sold out. You can see the announcement tweet below.

The event will be held at the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California on February 18. The event will be live in English on FITE TV.

