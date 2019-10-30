NJPW Announces Several More Names For Lion’s Break Project 2

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced several new names for NJPW Lion’s Break Project 2, including Ryusuke Taguchi, Rocky Romero, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado and Taiji Ishimori. They join the previously announced Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, and Karl Fredericks. The event will happen at the Chara Expo on December 7-8 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

