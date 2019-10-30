wrestling
NJPW Announces Several More Names For Lion’s Break Project 2
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced several new names for NJPW Lion’s Break Project 2, including Ryusuke Taguchi, Rocky Romero, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado and Taiji Ishimori. They join the previously announced Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, and Karl Fredericks. The event will happen at the Chara Expo on December 7-8 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.
Big names added to the lineup for Lion's Break Project 2 at Chara Expo!
Ryusuke Taguchi, Rocky Romero, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado and Taiji Ishimori are all part of the action for the last NJPW matches in America this year!https://t.co/h7tEZPYrXz#NJoA #njbreak pic.twitter.com/S93byzyIZt
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 30, 2019
More Wrestlers are Confirmed for Lion’s Break Project 2 at CharaExpo USA 2019.
In addition to the LA Dojo’s Young Lions, Ryusuke Taguchi, Rocky Romero, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taiji Ishimori are confirmed to join.
Tickets: https://t.co/YBOgPP5sVO pic.twitter.com/C9rWDa4siU
— CharaExpo USA (@CharaExpoUSA) October 28, 2019
