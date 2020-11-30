NJPW Announces Special Guest For Wrestle Kingdom 15

NJPW will have a special guest for Wrestle Kingdom 15. The company announced on Twitter on Sunday that comedian, actor, artist, and musician Noritake “Don” Kinashi will be the special guest celebrity promoter for the January event. Kinashi will also perform the theme song for the two-night event, which takes place on January 4th and 5th.

Kinashi is a member of the comedy duo Tunnels and has had a ton of creative works and appearances over the past couple of decades including film, albums, painting exhibitions and more. You can see the announcement below: