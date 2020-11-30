wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Special Guest For Wrestle Kingdom 15
NJPW will have a special guest for Wrestle Kingdom 15. The company announced on Twitter on Sunday that comedian, actor, artist, and musician Noritake “Don” Kinashi will be the special guest celebrity promoter for the January event. Kinashi will also perform the theme song for the two-night event, which takes place on January 4th and 5th.
Kinashi is a member of the comedy duo Tunnels and has had a ton of creative works and appearances over the past couple of decades including film, albums, painting exhibitions and more. You can see the announcement below:
ICYMI
Legendary Japanese comedian, actor, artist and musician Noritake Kinashi will be a part of Wrestle Kingdom 15!
'Don' Kinashi is our special guest celebrity promoter, and the voice behind the #njwk15 theme song!
Check it out!https://t.co/Nlfw1XPtnm#njpw pic.twitter.com/lEzHWaKIew
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Vince McMahon’s Emotional Reaction To Undertaker’s Final Farewell, Whether Undertaker Will Have Another Match
- Kenny Omega On Potential Working Relationship Between AEW & NJPW, Why He’d Welcome Talent Trade With WWE
- Alberto Del Rio Accuser Allegedly Apologizes to His Family, Del Rio’s Brother Posts Response
- Matt Hardy Says He’s Done With ‘Fun Personalities’ for ‘Toxic, Undeserving Fanbase’