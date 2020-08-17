wrestling / News

NJPW Announces Stipulation Choices For KOPW Tournament Matches

August 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW has announced all of the stipulation choices for the first round matches in their King of Pro Wrestling title tournament, with fans able to vote on Twitter. The only match without a poll is SHO vs. SANADA, which both have agreed will be a submission match. The other three include:

* Kazuchika Okada (3-on-1 Handicap Match) vs. Yujiro Takahashi (Lumberjack Match w/ Leather Belt)
* Toru Yano (Two Count Pinfalls) vs. BUSHI (Five Count Ringouts)
* Satoshi Kojima (Finishers Only) vs. El Desperado (No Finishers Allowed)

The tournament matches will happen on August 26 with the winners moving on to a four-way match on Summer Struggle in Jingu Stadium on August 29.

