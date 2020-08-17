wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Stipulation Choices For KOPW Tournament Matches
NJPW has announced all of the stipulation choices for the first round matches in their King of Pro Wrestling title tournament, with fans able to vote on Twitter. The only match without a poll is SHO vs. SANADA, which both have agreed will be a submission match. The other three include:
* Kazuchika Okada (3-on-1 Handicap Match) vs. Yujiro Takahashi (Lumberjack Match w/ Leather Belt)
* Toru Yano (Two Count Pinfalls) vs. BUSHI (Five Count Ringouts)
* Satoshi Kojima (Finishers Only) vs. El Desperado (No Finishers Allowed)
The tournament matches will happen on August 26 with the winners moving on to a four-way match on Summer Struggle in Jingu Stadium on August 29.
【KOPW2020 1st Round Fan Voting (1)】
Wednesday August 26 Korakuen Hall
Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi
(A) 1 v 3 Handicap Match (Okada)
(B) Lumberjack with Leather Belt Death Match (Yujiro)
Which stipulation would you like to see？#KOPW2020
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 17, 2020
【KOPW2020 1st Round Fan Voting (2)】
Wednesday August 26 Korakuen Hall
Toru Yano vs. BUSHI
(A) 2-Count Pinfall Match (Yano)
(B) Five Count Ring Out Match (BUSHI)
Which stipulation would you like to see？#KOPW2020
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 17, 2020
【KOPW20201st Round Fan Voting (3)】
Wednesday August 26 Korakuen Hall
Satoshi Kojima vs. El Desperado
(A) Finisher Only Match (Kojima)
(B) No Finisher Match (Desperado)
Which stipulation would you like to see？#KOPW2020
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 17, 2020
